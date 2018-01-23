Menu
Work to start on major Rockhampton hockey project

Work on replacing the artificial turf at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades will start this week.
Work on replacing the artificial turf at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades will start this week.
Pam McKay
by

HOCKEY: Work is set to start this week on replacing the artificial turf at Rockhampton's hockey headquarters, Kalka Shades.

Staff from international company Polytan arrived yesterday to start the project.

Rockhampton Hockey president Barbara Knowles said there was a chance the shock pad would also have to be replaced but that could only be determined once the carpet was lifted.

The first artificial surface was installed at Kalka Shades in 1996, and the carpet was replaced in 2006.

"We have asked that it be completed by March 1 given fixtures are set to start mid-March,” Knowles said.

"Unfortunately there are no guarantees because the work is dependent on the weather and just how much remedial work is required on the shock pad.

"It will be back to grass training until fixtures start but I'm sure everyone will accept it's a worthwhile disruption when they are playing on a new surface.”

