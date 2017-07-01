Work underway on Cap Coast's new $4m sport complex

ON THE JOB: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash and Capricornia MP MIchelle Landry at the sod turning for the Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve upgrade.

THE community of Emu Park celebrated turning the first sod yesterday on the much-awaited $4.45 million Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve upgrade.

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said the project, which will deliver two new rugby league fields, formed part of the Coalition Government's commitment to investing in regional Australia.

"This is one of many commitments from the 2016 Federal Election that the Coalition Government is delivering, and will ensure the community has great sporting facilities," Minister Nash said.

"I aim to build the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to with better playing facilities like this we could even see the next Johnathan Thurston come from Hartley Street!"

The hardworking Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the project was an investment in grassroots sport for the region.

"Queensland is fresh off a great victory in Game Two of this year's State of Origin series, and what better way to mark that occasion than with turning the sod on these two new fields," Ms Landry said.

"This upgrade will encourage more Emu Park kids to participate in sports, helping us to guarantee another decade of dominance in rugby league."

Queensland Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni said the Palaszczuk Government was pleased to support the project with $1.5 million in funding.

"Queensland is a powerhouse for rugby league, and it's local clubs like the Emu Park Rugby League Club where our champions are first nurtured, mostly thanks to the dedication of volunteers.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government is proud to back Queensland sport with this $1.5 million investment, and support the mums and dads who make it all happen."

Tireless advocate for Central Queensland and State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the extensive upgrade would draw on the skills of the Queensland community.

"The fields will be fully lit and irrigated, with a new supporting multi-purpose amenities building to deliver change rooms, an office, a community room, and two canteens," Ms Lauga said.

"In addition, the construction of an at-minimum 50 spot car park will improve local amenity for the community. I'm delighted to join with Minister Nash, Minister de Brenni and my local council colleagues today to turn the first sod."

Mayor of Livingstone Shire Bill Ludwig commended both the federal and state government for their ongoing commitment to the master plan project.

"Future planned stages will include an additional two multi-use ovals which could accommodate a range of activities including cricket and AFL, as well as 14 fully sealed netball courts, which could accommodate other sports including tennis," Cr Ludwig said.

"It's partnerships like this between the three tiers of government, working closely with the community and local businesses that are delivering the upgrades this region needs to thrive."

The Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve was jointly funded by the Federal Government providing $1.5 million, Queensland Government providing $1.5 million, Livingstone Shire Council contributing $1.2 million and the Emu Park Community Bendigo Bank investing $250,000 to the project.