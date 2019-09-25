Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Worker crushed to death at Sydney port

25th Sep 2019 2:07 PM

A man has died after he was crushed by a shipping container at a freight port in Sydney's southeast.

Police and five NSW Ambulance crews arrived at the Port Botany site at Bumborah Point Road just after 10.20am following reports a worker in his 50s was trapped under a shipping container.

They found the man unconscious and suffering cardiac arrest as his workmates attempted CPR. He died at the scene.

 

A man has been crushed to death by a container at a worksite in Port Botany.
A man has been crushed to death by a container at a worksite in Port Botany.

 

The man was found unconscious at the site, and later died at the scene. Picture: Seven News
The man was found unconscious at the site, and later died at the scene. Picture: Seven News

 

NSW Ambulance Inspector Darren Hull said it was a “very traumatic scene”.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Darren Hull said it was a “very traumatic scene”.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Darren Hull said it was a "very traumatic scene".

"Multiple resources including specialists paramedics continued CPR on the male but unfortunately he did not respond to treatment," he told reporters at the scene.

"Ambulances did transport another man to a local hospital with severe shock. As you can imagine it was a very traumatic scene."

A SafeWork NSW spokesperson confirmed the incident is under investigation.

"SafeWork NSW is responding to a workplace incident at a Port Botany site today, after a worker sustained fatal crush injuries between two containers. The investigation is ongoing."

editors picks port botany sydney workplace accident

Top Stories

    Meet the mine hero who brought little girl back to life

    premium_icon Meet the mine hero who brought little girl back to life

    News "I was in shock. I honestly thought she was gone. She was frothing at the mouth and the first couple of breaths weren’t getting down into her lungs."

    WATCH: Brown snake goes for snake catcher after relocation

    premium_icon WATCH: Brown snake goes for snake catcher after relocation

    Environment The video has been shared over 10,000 times.

    Is Rocky a ‘hotbed for separatists’? Boot Brisbane campaign returns

    premium_icon Is Rocky a ‘hotbed for separatists’? Boot Brisbane campaign...

    News BOOT Brisbane co-ordinator Bill Bates will return to the Beef Capital on October 8...

    Ride of a lifetime: Star Rocky horse keeps delivering

    premium_icon Ride of a lifetime: Star Rocky horse keeps delivering

    News Star Rockhampton galloper Mr Attitude has given owner-breeder Wayne Twigg the ride...