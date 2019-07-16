Worker in gruesome circular saw accident

A man is in a serious but stable condition after a circular saw accident.

A MAN has sliced through part of his face near Bundaberg in a horror workplace accident.

The man in his 50s was operating a circular saw when it struck his face at work.

#Update - one patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with a significant facial laceration after a workplace incident in #ElliottHeads. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 16, 2019

"He has significant facial laceration." a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

"He is currently in a serious but stable condition."

The incident happened at a workplace in Elliot Heads just after 10am.

Paramedics are still on site and are yet to transport the man to hospital.