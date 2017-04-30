Worker penalty rate change will help businesses: Landry

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has hit back at unions fighting against changes to weekend penalty rates.

Ms Landry said removing penalty rates would help many businesses stay open on weekends and public holidays.

Unions will make the issue one of the main focuses at today's Labour Day march in Rockhampton.

CFMEU members at the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay1

Ms Landry said she'd spoken to a lot of small business operators in recent times about the change.

She said last week the owner of a restaurant on the coast told her the business had been forced to close on Easter Monday because it couldn't afford the extra costs.

Staff told the owner they would work at normal pay rates, but this wasn't legally allowed.

"If the business opened, the business would have had to pay staff more than what would have been made,” Ms Landry said.

"When you are paying double time, some businesses can't afford it.”

She said many small businesses that operated on weekends, such as cafes, saw the owners and young staff working because of the forced mark ups.