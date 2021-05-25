Worker plunged to death at unsafe site

Jake Williams died after falling about nine metres from a roof.

A shed building company director has been sentenced to a record prison term over the work-related death of a father-of-three in Western Australia.

In March last year, two workers were installing roof sheets on a large machinery shed at a farm without safety control measures in place when a strong wind lifted one of the sheets, causing them to fall.

Jake Williams died after plummeting about nine metres from the apex of the roof.

Fraser Pinchin fell about seven metres from the edge of the roof near the gutter line, suffering multiple fractures to his pelvis, hip, wrist and ribs.

MT Sheds director Mark Thomas Withers was sentenced in Esperance Magistrates Court to two years and two months behind bars, making him the first person jailed under the state’s workplace safety and health laws.

Withers must serve eight months immediately, with the remaining 18 months suspended for one year.

He was also fined $2250 for operating a crane without a licence.

MT Sheds and Withers pleaded guilty to a total of seven charges.

The company was fined $550,000 for gross negligence and a further $55,000 for breaches of the Occupational Safety and Health Regulations.

WorkSafe WA said the fines were the highest under the Occupational Safety and Health Act, following the state government’s increase in penalties.

Withers’ sentence was also the longest term of imprisonment ever imposed for a work safety and health offence in Australia.

Commissioner Darren Kavanagh said on Tuesday that culpability for a work-related death did not get much worse.

“Withers completely failed in every sense to provide a safe workplace for his employees, and as a consequence, a young man lost his life and a family lost a loved one,” he said.

“There are no winners in situations like these.”

