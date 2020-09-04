Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Worker put needles in strawberries ‘out of spite’, court hears

by Patrick Billings
4th Sep 2020 7:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A farm worker accused of planting needles in strawberries on the Sunshine Coast - crippling the agriculture industry and costing millions of dollars - has been committed to stand trial.

My Ut Trinh, 52, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court for a committal hearing today.

Trinh is facing six counts of contaminating strawberries with intent to cause economic loss to Kevin Tran, owner of Berrylicious/Berry Obsession strawberry farm on the Sunshine Coast.

Police allege Trinh, who worked for the farm at Wamuran, contaminated the strawberries in September 2018 out of "spite" for her employer over a disagreement about paying for a speeding fine.

After the prosecutor closed its case today Trinh's barrister Terry Morgans, instructed by Fisher Dore Lawyers, conceded there was a prima facie case and consented to his client being committed to stand trial.

 

Committal hearing for My Ut Trinh, the woman accused of contaminating strawberries with needles in a revenge attack on her employer.
Committal hearing for My Ut Trinh, the woman accused of contaminating strawberries with needles in a revenge attack on her employer.

 

After the charges were read Trinh declined to respond at this point in the proceedings.

"I do not wish to say anything now," she said through an interpreter.

The discovery of the needles sparked chaos in the agriculture sector, causing strawberries to be stripped from shelves nationwide and crippling farmers.

The court previously heard the incident sparked more than 200 "malicious copycat" cases with a number of people caught on supermarket CCTV tampering with fruit.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin committed Trinh to the District Court for trial.

Trinh remains on bail.

 

 

 

Originally published as Worker put needles in strawberries 'out of spite', court hears

More Stories

crime editors picks needles queensland crime sunshine coast crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ miner’s arson rampage ignites pub, bins, and vehicles

        Premium Content CQ miner’s arson rampage ignites pub, bins, and vehicles

        News After being thrown out of a Blackwater pub, the miner put lives and property at risk with his arson rampage. He was also charged for trying to set a political...

        Rocky manufacturer going next level thanks to $900k grant

        Premium Content Rocky manufacturer going next level thanks to $900k grant

        News Determined to kickstart CQ’s economic recovery, the Qld Government is backing...

        Man charged for alleged assault of paramedic on riverbank

        Premium Content Man charged for alleged assault of paramedic on riverbank

        Breaking The 47-year-old Rockhampton man will face court later this month.

        ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Rural ‘Now the seasons have broken, they need cattle in their paddock … demand is...