A farm worker accused of planting needles in strawberries on the Sunshine Coast - crippling the agriculture industry and costing millions of dollars - has been committed to stand trial.

My Ut Trinh, 52, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court for a committal hearing today.

Trinh is facing six counts of contaminating strawberries with intent to cause economic loss to Kevin Tran, owner of Berrylicious/Berry Obsession strawberry farm on the Sunshine Coast.

Police allege Trinh, who worked for the farm at Wamuran, contaminated the strawberries in September 2018 out of "spite" for her employer over a disagreement about paying for a speeding fine.

After the prosecutor closed its case today Trinh's barrister Terry Morgans, instructed by Fisher Dore Lawyers, conceded there was a prima facie case and consented to his client being committed to stand trial.

Committal hearing for My Ut Trinh, the woman accused of contaminating strawberries with needles in a revenge attack on her employer.

After the charges were read Trinh declined to respond at this point in the proceedings.

"I do not wish to say anything now," she said through an interpreter.

The discovery of the needles sparked chaos in the agriculture sector, causing strawberries to be stripped from shelves nationwide and crippling farmers.

The court previously heard the incident sparked more than 200 "malicious copycat" cases with a number of people caught on supermarket CCTV tampering with fruit.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin committed Trinh to the District Court for trial.

Trinh remains on bail.

Originally published as Worker put needles in strawberries 'out of spite', court hears