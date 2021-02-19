Worker sues for $900k after falling through roof

A carpenter who fell almost five metres through a roof at a Rockhampton worksite which left him with skull, rib, wrist, hip and lung injuries, has filed a lawsuit for $900,000.

Ian Matthews, 36, of Emerald, was working for Western Contracting Pty Ltd when the incident occurred on April 23, 2015.

According to the documents filed in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton, Mr Matthews was undertaking demolition work at a Denison St premises, Rockhampton.

He was using a scissor lift to remove metal sheets however could not access all areas of the roof.

The claim alleges Mr Matthews was told to climb on the roof and remove the remaining sheets that he could not access using the scissor lift.

Mr Matthews stood on a purlin which gave way, causing him to lose his balance and stumble backwards before he fell from the roof to the concrete floor about 4.8 metres.

The claim alleges he suffered fractures in his skull, wrist and ribs, lung contusion, left hip injury and hearing loss.

“Mr Matthews now requires ongoing medication to manage the physical pain and psychological injury,” Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Rockhampton Special Counsel Darren Moore said about the case.

“Mr Matthews was very much in the prime of his working life when the accident occurred.

“His future earning capacity has also been severely impacted and this is reflected in the damages that we are seeking.”

The documents allege he needs seven hours per week of care.

Mr Matthews is suing the employer for damages of $940,232.

A notice of intention to defend has been filed.