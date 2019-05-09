Worker taken to hospital with leg injury

One man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after he was involved in an incident at a Parkhurst work site.

UPDATE 3.30pm: ONE man has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital with a leg injury after he was involved in a work-site incident this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition after his leg had been crushed by machinery.

Emergency services were called about 12.15pm.

12.25pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a worker with a crush injury at a worksite in North Rockhampton.

The incident involved an injury to a 48-year-old man's leg at a work site on the corner of Yaamba Rd and Sterling Dr .

It was reported at 12.18pm.

The injured man has been removed from the machinery. A large crane is near the incident.

