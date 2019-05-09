Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after he was involved in an incident at a Parkhurst work site.
One man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after he was involved in an incident at a Parkhurst work site. Jan Houley
Breaking

Worker taken to hospital with leg injury

9th May 2019 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.30pm: ONE man has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital with a leg injury after he was involved in a work-site incident this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition after his leg had been crushed by machinery.

Emergency services were called about 12.15pm.

12.25pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a worker with a crush injury at a worksite in North Rockhampton.

The incident involved an injury to a 48-year-old man's leg at a work site on the corner of Yaamba Rd and Sterling Dr .

It was reported at 12.18pm.

The injured man has been removed from the machinery. A large crane is near the incident.

More to follow.

rockhampton accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Pop-up flu clinic for Rockhampton's vulnerable

    premium_icon Pop-up flu clinic for Rockhampton's vulnerable

    Community The initiative making sure all community members get their vaccinations

    Baby's father gets 10 years prison term for newborn's death

    premium_icon Baby's father gets 10 years prison term for newborn's death

    Crime Family member wanted dad to get death penalty

    UPDATE: Woman struck by vehicle in stable condition

    premium_icon UPDATE: Woman struck by vehicle in stable condition

    Breaking City traffic returns to normal as emergency services leave the scene

    Senate candidate pushes for inquiry into family law failures

    premium_icon Senate candidate pushes for inquiry into family law failures

    Politics 'Eventually they are committing crimes that are horrendous'