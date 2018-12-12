Worker takes ALDI to court over sacking

SUPERMARKET giant ALDI will be taken to court after it sacked a Sunshine Coast man who suffered a serious back injury on their watch.

Palmview man Kevin John, 53, says he was allocated just 150 minutes to single-handedly unload six pallets of heavy perishable stock before the store opened at 8.30am in March 2015.

The grandfather, who was employed as the general manager of the Maroochydore store, collapsed on the floor with a disc and musculoskeletal injury to his lower back.

Kevin John outside the Maroochydore’s ALDI store. Picture: Cade Mooney

While he managed to work for ALDI for another two years, he was sacked earlier this year for his "inability to undertake the manual handling tasks expected of him in his employment".

"My life has been affected by this in a huge way," Mr John said.

"ALDI were well aware that I had just purchased my first house in February this year, yet sacked me a month later.

"We've now been told by our bank that our bond assistance is about to run out, so I'm really fearful that we will lose our home."

Mr John hired Travis Schultz Law, which is seeking compensation in court on his behalf.

Principal Travis Schultz said it was a shocking case of employee mistreatment.

"It's one thing for employers to have training manuals, policies and procedures, but an employer is also obliged to make sure that their workers are given the time and tools to implement the system of work safely," Mr Schultz said.

Asked to respond to Mr John's claims, a spokeswoman for ALDI said: "ALDI will not be providing comment regarding this matter as it remains before the court."