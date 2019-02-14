Menu
Traffic incident causes stink
News

Workers clean up after manure truck loses its load

Tara Miko
by
12th Feb 2019 9:08 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM
A STINKY clean-up operation is under way in Torrington after a manure truck lost its load early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Carrington Rd near Boundary St just after 8.15am with reports a truck had rolled.

But on arrival it was found that while the truck and trailer had not rolled, its load of manure had spilled across the busy roadway.

And it didn't take long for police to alert commuters in the area, with a post to social media:

Toowoomba Regional Council crews were sent to the incident to clear the road, shovelling the manure off the bitumen as police guided traffic.

