100 jobs in limbo as Ipswich firm goes into administration

AN IPSWICH earthworks company which has been operating for more than 50 years has gone into voluntary administration after an insolvency firm was appointed to its parent company, MRS Services Group.

MRS Services Group acquired Bachmann Plant Hire in 2016, and also owns a number of companies in New South Wales.

These include Holdings (MRS) Pty Ltd, MRS Services Group Pty Ltd, MRS Property No1 Pty Ltd, Management Resource Solutions Pty Ltd.

MRS Services Group employs about 400 staff and is headquartered in Newcastle with operations in the Upper Hunter Valley, NSW and Ipswich. The MRS Services Group provides maintenance, mining, civil and labour support.

The news is a big blow for the Ipswich company's 100 workers, who now face an uncertain future.

L & D Bachmann Plant Hire was formed in 1965 with a fleet consisting of that backhoe and a truck with Lloyd employing his first operator. The business originally operated from the family home in One Mile, Ipswich, and in 1980, Lloyd bought a depot site at Darling Street, West Ipswich. In 1992, the depot was relocated to its present site at Turley Street, West Ipswich

The website says the business employs 100 professionals and has a fleet of more than 200 machines and vehicles.

It is the voluntary administrators' current intention to continue trading on the business of the MRS Services Group during the voluntary administration period, which includes servicing its various customers and employing its current staff.

The voluntary administrators are hopeful the business will survive and continue post administration and are currently in the processing of contacting and meeting with all key customers and suppliers to ensure continuity of the Business.

A first meeting of creditors of the MRS Services Group will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019.

For more information contact Jirsch Sutherland at admin@jirschsutherland.com.au or on 1300 547 724.