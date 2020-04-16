Workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

JOB CONCERNS: The Federal Government’s JobKeeper payments were designed to keep people out of the Centrelink queue but some CQ workers claim their employers are taking advantage of the situation.

THE massive $130 billion JobKeeper package promises to keep millions of COVID-19 impacted workforce in a job but some of Central Queensland’s workers claim their employers are using the payment to take advantage of them.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga revealed that she had been contacted by a number of concerned local part time and casual workers about employers potentially exploiting the government’s response to the pandemic and “gaming the system”.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has spoken to concerned local workers about the implications of the JobKeeper payments.

One teenage casual worker told Ms Lauga that she was only able to work 14 hours per week due to schooling commitments but her employer, a high profile tourism operator, told her they wouldn’t apply for the JobKeeper payment unless she committed to working at least 25 hours per week.

“I don’t want to make an example of them because they are a good tourism provider but if this is a symptom of a broader problem, I want to highlight it,” Ms Lauga said.

Ms Lauga said workers in the early childhood sector had also contacted her saying they too had also been forced into negative situations by their employers to be potentially exploited in exchange for receiving their entitled JobKeeper payment.

“It’s particularly people who are casual or part time that it seems to be affecting mostly, the employer sees it as an opportunity, saying if you’re getting this extra money, you should be working extra hours,” she said.

This was despite the fact that the government was carrying the cost of the $1500 fortnightly payments to workers.

Ms Lauga hoped the Federal Government would become aware of the situation and put appropriate safeguards in place.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry responded to the JobKeeper concerns saying employers needed to do the right thing by their employees during the coronavirus pandemic, operating within the law without exploiting staff.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry called for employers to do the right thing by their staff.

“Changes to the Fair Work Act, which are part of the JobKeeper Bill, mean employers and employees have greater flexibility to meet changing work demands,” Ms Landry said.

“Employers can change an employees’ duties, work days and location of work, provided it’s reasonable, to fit changing needs of the business during the pandemic.

“Decisions made by employers can be reviewed by the Fair Work Commission to help ensure the protection of workers from exploitation.”

She said the JobKeeper payment changes were only a temporary fix, available for the next six months.

Queensland recorded only five new cases yesterday, bringing the state’s total to 999.