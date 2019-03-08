Workers plan 'sit-in' after significant council restructure

'Tooey' will meet in front of Yeppoon's Disaster Management Centre at noon today in a show of support for Council wage increases

'Tooey' will meet in front of Yeppoon's Disaster Management Centre at noon today in a show of support for Council wage increases Jann Houley

WORKERS are expected to put on a show of solidarity in Yeppoon's Beaman Park today as Queensland's Industrial Relations Commissioner meets with Livingstone Shire Council and workers' unions for conciliation negotiations.

The park was a sea of hi-viz at lunchtime yesterday as workers gathered for an emergency meeting to discuss what they want brought up in today's meeting.

Council workers say it's not just staff who can show their support today, with family and members of the public welcome to join them.

Council workers have had concerns over the certainty of their jobs after what the Australian Services Union called a "significant restructure” at the beginning of 2018.

The combined union action has been ongoing for more than nine months, with union representatives saying they are seeking job security and stability for council workers.

Chris McJannett, the ASU's regional organiser for CQ, said their message has been consistent.

"The workforce just wants some stability,” he said.

"They want some certainty about their future. They work hard delivering good services for the community, so in return they deserve some stability.”

The biggest sticking point in negotiations, according to Mr McJannett, has been the council's attempt to cap workers' redundancy packages.

"These are employees who have committed their working lives to Livingstone Shire Council,” he said.

"No one can pretend they haven't heard the message over and over again, job security in a regional community matters.”

Negotiations between the council and its workers were stalled earlier this year, according to Mr McJannett, who claims the council was a no-show to the initial conciliation meeting last month.

"It was a lovely day with the commissioner,” he said.

"Unfortunately the council CEO didn't turn up on the date and was not contactable.

"So when we put a proposal to council at that meeting, they didn't have anyone in the room to make a decision...so we weren't able to get any outcomes.

"The reality is, council wasn't in a position to make any decisions on that day, and we have had to reschedule another meeting.”

One employee, said today's sit-in wasn't just for council workers but for any members of the public who wished to show their support for wages increase and security.

"If you get a chance at 12.30, bring your lunch and sit down with us,” he said. "I hope we'll get the commissioner to come down here and see the people.”

Livingstone Shire's CEO was unable to be contacted last night.