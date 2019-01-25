Workers ripped off in Central Queensland towns

$20,641 was recovered for 30 workers from 10 businesses in Outback South Queensland.

WORKERS in two Central Queensland towns have been ripped off, according to Fair Work Ombudsman audits of 600 workplaces in remote and regional locations across Australia.

The audits have so far recovered $191,125 for 268 workers.

There were 55 businesses audited in outback south Queensland, which includes Longreach and Barcaldine, as part of the Fair Work Ombudsman's National Remote and Regional Locations campaign.

Of these businesses, 64 per cent in this region were fully compliant with workplace laws, 85 per cent were compliant with record-keeping and payslip requirements and 75 per cent were paying workers correctly.

A total of $20,641 was recovered for 30 workers from 10 businesses in the region. Individual back payments ranged from $60 to $6207.

The ombudsman selected regions for audit based on intelligence, such as requests for assistance from workers, as well as broader information such as census data. Employers were randomly selected.

Over 60 per cent of businesses audited in this campaign were fully compliant with workplace laws. Inspectors found 80 per cent of employers complied with payslip and record-keeping obligations, and 76 per cent were paying their employees correctly.

Most workplace breaches discovered related to underpayment of hourly rates and failure to meet payslip requirements. The FWO issued 45 formal cautions, 14 infringement notices and nine compliance notices to correct these breaches and improve future compliance.

While findings varied by region, most industries audited in this campaign achieved higher than average compliance rates.

Acting Fair Work Ombudsman Kristen Hannah said the workplace visits enabled inspectors to educate and engage with employers and employees who may not otherwise seek help.

"Employees in smaller communities may be reluctant to raise workplace concerns where employment options may be limited,” she said.

"As a result of our workplace audits, tens of thousands of dollars have been put back in the pockets of workers in remote and regional Australian towns.

"All businesses have the same responsibility to comply with their workplace obligations if they choose to employ workers, regardless of location.

"The Fair Work Ombudsman is available to provide free advice and assistance to employers and employees, and to help resolve workplace issues quickly so employment relationships can stay intact.”

Employers and employees can visit www.fairwork.gov.au or call the Fair Work Infoline on 131394 for free advice and assistance about their rights and obligations in the workplace. A free interpreter service is available on 131450.