Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Made by man and mother nature
Made by man and mother nature
News

Worker’s ‘silly mistake’ at riverside hotel

Kerri-Anne Mesner
29th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN staying at the Empire Hotel while in town for work made a “silly mistake” by possessing 13.7g of marijuana.

Dean Micheal Alan Hassall pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police executed a search warrant at the riverfront hotel at 3.10pm on June 27.

He said Hassall was asleep in one of the rooms when police arrived.

Police located a bag containing 13.7g of marijuana, along with one gram of ground up marijuana in a bowl on the bedside table, plus a bong and scissors.

Hassall had a two-page criminal record with one like offence from 2010.

Hassall told the court he had come to Rockhampton for work and made “a silly mistake”.

He was fined $600 and convictions were recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court the empire hotel tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mountain of debt: How Livingstone will reduce it

        premium_icon Mountain of debt: How Livingstone will reduce it

        Council News More was revealed this week on the council’s plan of attack.

        ‘Undying love’: Charitable legacy will truck on after death

        premium_icon ‘Undying love’: Charitable legacy will truck on after death

        News John ‘The Ferret’ Moran died on Tuesday morning.

        Yeppoon Lagoon to benefit from cash splash

        premium_icon Yeppoon Lagoon to benefit from cash splash

        News Here’s a list of what other major projects will be funded in Livingstone’s 2020-21...