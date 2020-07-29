Worker’s ‘silly mistake’ at riverside hotel

A MAN staying at the Empire Hotel while in town for work made a “silly mistake” by possessing 13.7g of marijuana.

Dean Micheal Alan Hassall pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police executed a search warrant at the riverfront hotel at 3.10pm on June 27.

He said Hassall was asleep in one of the rooms when police arrived.

Police located a bag containing 13.7g of marijuana, along with one gram of ground up marijuana in a bowl on the bedside table, plus a bong and scissors.

Hassall had a two-page criminal record with one like offence from 2010.

Hassall told the court he had come to Rockhampton for work and made “a silly mistake”.

He was fined $600 and convictions were recorded.