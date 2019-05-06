Workers unite for Labour Day march in Rockhampton

A SEA of union members, colours and flags flooded the banks of the Fitzroy as unions banded together for their annual Labour Day march.

The march left from the Pilbeam Theatre carpark and finished up at the waterfront precinct as roads were closed to traffic.

Casualisation was the word on everyone's lips as more than 500 union members filled the makeshift amphitheatre to hear speakers including Capricornia Labor candidate Russell Robertson and Chris McJannett from The Services Union.

In his CMFEU high-visibility top, Mr Robertson delivered a speech about how he planned to end casualisation, reinstate penalty rates and make multinational business pay their fair share of tax if elected in on May 18.

"The union movement is the only way we can collectively move as one, and it has done that for over 100 years,” he told the crowd.

"If you love your holiday pay, if you love your sick leave, if you love your penalties rates then you need to back Labor.”

Mr McJannett said the event was a celebration of the union movement and a chance for workers to discuss the issues impacting them.

"Anyone you talk to, all they will talk about is wanting to get the rules changed so we can have some secure jobs, some certainty about fair pay, and to make this country great like it used to be,” he said.

"Casualisation is the biggest issue. It is a cancer on our community and our country.

"Whether it's through labour hire or within retail and hospitality sectors, or even in local government and community organisations, we see casualisation coming in and it is destroying our community.”