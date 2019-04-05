Workers wanted to help build munitions plant

CALLS FOR LOCAL WORKERS: NIOA managing director Robert Nioa at the announcement of the new munitions factory last year. Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions is now calling for expressions of interest to help construct the factory in Maryborough.

LOCAL surveyors, engineers and designers from across the region are being scouted for the construction of the Maryborough munitions factory.

After securing a crucial $28.5million in Federal funding for the ambitious project, Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions is now seeking expressions of interest across a range of disciplines to help build the new factory.

A section of Maryborough's Moonaboola Industrial Estate has already been zoned and pre-approved for the $60million development.

All jobs will be advertised and based in Maryborough.

NIOA corporate affairs and strategy manager Nigel Everingham said the company wanted to recruit locally wherever possible "provided the skills and capabilities are available".

"Wherever possible, we want to work with local suppliers, using and engaging the local workforce," Mr Everingham told the Chronicle.

"Planning works are underway and sending out expressions of interest to the private sector is part of that.

"We expect to be on-site early in the new financial year, so around the third quarter of this year."

First announced in October last year, the project has been tipped to bring hundreds of jobs and reinstate the Heritage City as a manufacturing powerhouse.

The factory will produce the casings for artillery shells, to be used by the Australian Defence Force and exported to selected defence forces overseas.

No explosives will be produced on site.

The State Government contributed about $7.5million to get the project off the ground in March.

At least 100 jobs will be created at the site, along with another 78 jobs through the factory's construction.

Mr Everingham said people would soon be able to see "real activity" and jobs on the site in the coming months.

"Planning is on track and our design is being finalised, so we need to reach out and find those particular consultants," he said.

"We want to move onto the site and start works as soon as possible.

"Over a two-year period we will be slowly ramping up the long-term employment as the particular skills sets are required."