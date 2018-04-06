Working class man to rock the house at Beef Australia 2018

Chisel Revived Barnsey Revisited - Australia's Greatest Tribute to Jimmy Barnes & Cold Chisel fronted by Carter Roser in the vocals will be the headline act for Friday night's entertainment at Beef Australia 2018.

ENTERTAINMENT on Friday night at Beef Australia 2018 will be non-stop from 4pm.

Headline act Chisel Revived Barnsey Revisited - Australia's Greatest Tribute to Jimmy Barnes & Cold Chisel will be playing at The Paddock on Friday, May 11 from 7:15pm.

Fronted by the searing vocals of Carter Roser, you will feel as if Cold Chisel has indeed been revived.

If you love Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes get down to Beef Australia to experience the dynamic Chisel Revived Barneys Revisited and rock the night away.

Be front row and centre for all the classics including Khe Shan, to which most Aussie's recognise jokingly as our national Anthem, to When the War is Over, the driving power of Working Class Man to the R&B swing of Higher and Higher, collectively Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes have given the public some of the best music ever heard on Australian airways.

The whole night of non-stop live entertainment is included in the entry ticket price, with entry after 3pm just $10 for adults and those under 18 enter free.

All food vendors, bars and restaurants will be open until late, catch up with old friends or make new ones.

Enjoy a meal at one of the onsite restaurants including Hogs Breath, the Beef Australia Bar and Grill, the PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant or the Beef Australia Smokehouse presented by Black Bunny Restaurant.

Wash it all down with a drink at one of the fantastic onsite bars including the new Espresso Martini van, XXXX Cattleman's Bar, XXXX Gold Lawn Bar and the new Champagne Bar.

