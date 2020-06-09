Working from home boosts stationery, computer sales

THE working from home phenomenon has proved a boon for retail giants Officeworks and Bunnings with a big lift in sales of everything from office furniture and computers to stationery and hardware.

Wesfarmers, which owns both retail chains, said Bunnings' total sales grew 19.2 per cent in the second half, compared to the same period in 2019 while Officeworks sales have risen 27.8 for the same period.

Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said there had been significant increase in sales as customers continued to spend more time working, learning and relaxing at home.

"As a result, sales growth in the calendar year to date has increased significantly relative to the levels achieved in the first half of the financial year," Mr Scott said.

Officeworks gets boost from lockdown

Strong sales growth at Officeworks had been supported by continued demand for technology, home office furniture and learning and education products.

But given the significant changes to usual customer shopping patterns and expected future changes to government measures, it was uncertain whether the higher levels of sales growth would continue for the remainder of the calendar year. The easing of lock down provisions mean more people are returning to offices and other workplace.

In recent weeks, sales momentum in Kmart and Target had improved with a general increase in customers in shopping centres and a recovery in customer demand for apparel, particularly winter clothing.

This comes as the Australian Tax Office announced a standard tax claim of 80 cents per hour, working from home.

