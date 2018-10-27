Working towards a better future for SEQ living

BEST BRISBANE: The city’s lower density landscape, in comparison to Sydney and Melbourne, is likely the appeal to many Brisbane residents.

With the rapid population increase in Australia, comes the rise of apartment buildings and increased population density.

CoreLogic executive research director Asia Pacific Tim Lawless said population density would continue to grow.

"Particularly across the inner-city areas, which offer up a broad array of job opportunities, social and retail amenity and transport options," he said.

"Rising population densities within the inner-city precincts and along the major transport spines are offset by plenty of lower density living options throughout the middle and outer ring suburbs where detached housing options continue to dominate the urban form."

Mr Lawless said a lower density landscape, in comparison to Sydney and Melbourne, was likely the appeal to many Brisbane residents.

"And together with relatively affordable housing options, compared with Sydney and Melbourne, and improving labour market conditions, (Brisbane) is likely to be one of the key drivers to the surge in interstate migration numbers," he said.

Mr Lawless said Brisbane's apartment market reached a record level of construction two years ago, when there were 32,550 multi-dwellings under construction.

"At the time, this level of unit construction was more than double (112 per cent) above the decade average of construction activity, demonstrating how substantial the surge in medium to high density development has been," he said.

"Since that time, construction activity has been winding down, and as at June this year, there were 22,300 multi-unit dwellings under construction - still 27 per cent higher than the decade average, but down 31 per cent from the peak level of building activity across the sector.

"The majority of this construction has taken place across the inner-city regions of the city where town planning rules allow higher densities and demand for medium to high-density accommodation is of the highest."

According to data from CoreLogic, the highest population density across Brisbane was Kangaroo Point, with 6822 residents per sq km.

Population density is surging in Australia’s inner city regions – population stats for Queensland. Supplied by CoreLogic.

Mr Lawless said since 2001, the population of the suburb had risen from 5598 residents to 9152 in June 2017.

"While Kangaroo Point ranks as the highest population density region across the state, nationally, the suburb ranks 34th, highlighting the substantially higher population densities in suburbs of Melbourne and Sydney," he said.

"New Farm isn't far behind, with 6497 residents per sq km."

With a view to the future, the Property Council of Australia has backed the Federal Government's plan for dealing with urban congestion and managing population growth across the country.

Property Council of Australia chief executive Ken Morrison said the framework announced by Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population Minister Alan Tudge was "clear-eyed in its assessment of congestion challenges" and its initiatives were sensible and should be supported.

"Plans for intracity road and rail projects, better regional connections, targeted migration initiatives and a population framework are all sensible responses to addressing some of the growing pains being felt in our bigger cities," Mr Morrison said.

The Property Council's Queensland executive director Chris Mountford said with southeast Queensland's population expected to grow to more than five million residents over the next two decades, greater co-ordination was needed.

"Greater co-ordination between infrastructure and land use planning will be essential to ensuring that the region can maintain its enviable liveability and amenity," Mr Mountford said.

Next generation projects like Brisbane’s Cross River Rail will help solve southeast Queensland’s commuting dramas.

"A current lack of co-ordination between the various layers of bureaucracy is being felt by southeast Queensland residents through longer commutes and higher property prices."

Mr Mountford said action was needed to resolve existing headaches for commuters such as the M1 and Bruce Highway, as well as investments in next generation projects like Brisbane's Cross River Rail project, North Coast Connect and Gold Coast's Light Rail Stage 3A.