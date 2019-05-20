Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man dies in tractor rollover

by Grace Mason
20th May 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man has died on a rural property near Mareeba after becoming trapped under a tractor.

Emergency services were called to the Narcotic Creek Rd cane farm at Chewko just after midday after the 85-year-old man was found trapped under the machinery by a family member.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said it is believed the tractor rolled after travelling down an embankment.

He said the Forensic Crash Unit and Workplace Health and Safety were investigating.

"It appears to have been a tragic accident," he said.

A WHS spokeswoman confirmed investigators were travelling to the site.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an 81-year-old man died at an El Arish residence after becoming trapped under a lawnmower on May 7.

Family members conducted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

cane farm tablelands tractor rollover workplace accident

Top Stories

    PREDATOR: Learning to be a mother again

    premium_icon PREDATOR: Learning to be a mother again

    Crime How Treasa Steinhardt built a life after the trauma of her daughter's murder.

    Robbo on why mining towns turned their backs on ALP

    premium_icon Robbo on why mining towns turned their backs on ALP

    News Weeks of pre-poll snubbing hinted at Labor's election nosedive

    REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    premium_icon REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    Politics Flynn voters send clear message to major parties.

    Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    premium_icon Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    Politics 'The Premier and Deputy still have a tin ear to their own voters'