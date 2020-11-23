Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Nov 2020 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has suffered scalding to the majority of his body following a reported workplace incident on Russell Island this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and police arrived at the private residence just before noon.

It's understood the man was installing a hot water system on the roof of the private residence, when he was scalded with hot water on his his arms, legs, back and abdomen, causing him to fall off the roof.

He has been transported by helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

More Stories

burns emergency workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY (60+ pics) Rocky High Seniors Shine at Formal

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY (60+ pics) Rocky High Seniors Shine at Formal

        News See photos of all the glitz and glamour from the Rockhampton State High School Formal

        • 23rd Nov 2020 2:38 PM
        ‘Great opportunity’: Rocky to host major industry conference

        Premium Content ‘Great opportunity’: Rocky to host major industry conference

        Business The multi-day event starting today will promote the development of Australia’s...

        The great escape: 7 times CQ prisoners went on the run

        Premium Content The great escape: 7 times CQ prisoners went on the run

        Crime There is a long history of escapes from the Capricornia Correctional Centre

        CQ real estate agency welcomes young gun co-owner

        Premium Content CQ real estate agency welcomes young gun co-owner

        Business He says owning his own real estate business has been a goal of his since his first...