Works continue at Aldi site for site opening later this year

Aldi site, photographed last week. Workers are constructing the under-croft car park and loading dock Allan Reinikka ROK310519aaldi1

ALDI is expected to open in six months time as construction for the Gladstone Rd store remains on track.

Aldi confirmed with The Morning Bulletin late last week the store construction was "tracking to plan and they are on schedule for a November 2019 completion”.

The site works have continued to progress and workers are in the midst of building the loading dock and under-croft car park.

"Our focus remains on progressing the construction of ALDI Rockhampton,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

"Construction times for each ALDI store are varied depending on the type of site; however we are still on track for a November 2019 opening.”

National company Mainbrace Constructions are carrying out the work, following the closure of JM Kelly in October who originally had the contract.

Aldi could not officially confirm when recruitment for the store would begin however it is understood it could be a month or two before opening.

It has been previously reported the store will employ 15 to 20 permanent full-time and part-time employees.

Aldi has also stated they would source local products where possible.

"We know that our customers want to purchase high-quality, Australian made products at the lowest of prices and this is a desire we share with our customers,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

"These partnerships have a positive impact on the community as they bring about the growth of local businesses and create employment opportunities in local communities.”