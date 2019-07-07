Works for new $1.2 centre at aged care facility begin

IMPROVEMENTS: Works have commenced by BT Builders on the new $1.2 million community centre at Bethany Aged Care.

IMPROVEMENTS: Works have commenced by BT Builders on the new $1.2 million community centre at Bethany Aged Care. Contributed

A NEW community centre at Bethany Aged Care Facility will include a recreation centre, coffee shop, salon, allied health services and new infrastructure to host events.

Earthworks have commenced at the Mercy Health and Aged Care facility on Ward St, next to the Mater.

In July 2018, then minister for regional development, territories and local government, Dr John McVeigh, together with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, made the announcement that $1.2 million would be spent under the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund at Bethany. In good news for the Rockhampton economy, local construction company BT Builders were awarded the contract to build this new community centre .

Mercy Aged Care Services executive officer and director of nursing, Lesley Schneider, is thrilled to see this fantastic development begin.

"The community centre will provide a wonderful boost to the aged care social fabric, not only for the Bethany residents and their families, but for the entire community,” she said.

"We (Mercy Aged Care Services) see such incredible long- term benefits as a result of the project in terms of social support, therapy services, and activities that will engage the entire community.

As a result of the project, approximately 10 full-time jobs will be created, including those in health and management and allied health, which will see a need for occupational therapists, physiotherapists and additional staff.

The new community centre will deliver benefits both economically and to the senior community of Rockhampton and surrounding districts.

On behalf of Mercy Aged Care Services, Mrs Schneider wished to thank the Australian Government and in particular the Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry as well as the Rockhampton Regional Council for their support in making this new community centre a reality.