Works progress to transform popular Gracemere parklands

Works are progressing to transform the Touch of Paradise area of Cedric Archer Park in Gracemere and take it “up to the next level”.

More than $1 million was being spent on Rockhampton Regional Council’s project to improve the area, which included a new irrigation system, landscaping, new shade structures, and more.

Councillor for Sports, Parks and Public Spaces, Cherie Rutherford, said she was pleased with how things were going.

“We have been working on the detailed design of this for a long time, so it was really exciting to get these works started in January of this year,” Cr Rutherford said.

“Since then we have really got stuck into the structural and irrigation works – repairing pathways, replacing seats, and getting that irrigation system in.”

She said the irrigation system was a key element of the project.

“There was only limited irrigation before, so it was hard to keep some of the beautiful flora we have around here alive,” she said.

“Once the new system is in, the plants will be well looked after and available for everyone to enjoy.

“The park doesn’t look its prettiest right now, but that will all change once the landscaping works begin in May.

“Parts of the area are being fenced off as different works are done, so thank you for your patience. It will all be worth it when it’s finished later this year.”

Councillor Ellen Smith said council was making good on its commitment to transforming Cedric Archer Park into one of the best in the region.

“A few years ago, council made a commitment to transform Cedric Archer Park, and we’ve been working hard to turn that vision into a reality,” she said.

“From the water play area to the new benches and shade structures, not to mention the brilliant Pump Track, we have turned this area of Gracemere into a drawcard.

“We have already done some great work in Touch of Paradise by reshaping the lagoon, installing new pathways, and building a new 43 metre pedestrian bridge.

“What we are doing now will take Touch of Paradise up to the next level.”

