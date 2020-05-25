Menu
Works start on overtaking lanes on CQ highway

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th May 2020 11:30 AM
WORKS have started on the construction of two new overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway, between Rockhampton and Emerald.

The east bound and west bound overtaking lanes will be constructed about 26km east of Emerald.

Works will be undertaken daily between 6am to 6pm and are expected to be completed by late January 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect minor traffic delays and speed restrictions through the construction site during operating hours.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or go to www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

