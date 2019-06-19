Works to begin this week on much-needed boat ramp upgrades

BOATIE ANGER: Good weather invariably leads to parking congestion and parking fines around the Rosslyn Bay boat ramp.

BOATIE ANGER: Good weather invariably leads to parking congestion and parking fines around the Rosslyn Bay boat ramp. Contributed

WORKS to replace floating walkways at both boat ramps, build disability access toilets, and dredge the harbour are set to get under way this week at Rosslyn Bay boat harbour.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said The Jetty Specialist had been awarded a $500,000 contract to complete the works at the popular harbour.

"All floating walkways will be replaced,” she said.

"The contractor aims to begin the piling works at the Breakwater Drive floating walkway (eastern side) from tomorrow, then make its way to the Anchor Drive floating walkway (western side).

"During the piling works, which are expected to take a couple of days at each location, there will be a full closure of the boat ramp for safety reasons.

"During this work, the floating walkway will remain closed, with the boat ramp remaining partially open for use.

"Please be assured, only one boat ramp facility will be closed at a time, with the other ramp remaining fully opened to the public.

Completion of works is expected by early September 2019.

Mrs Lauga said the maintenance works followed several projects announced for the harbour.

"Maintenance dredging is set to start later this month and the completion of the car-trailer park expansion is planned for mid-July,” she said.

"Resurfacing of existing carparks is also planned for late July.

"These combined projects are a huge investment for Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour and a massive win for local boaties.”

The works are funded under the Queensland Government's Marine Infrastructure Investment Program.