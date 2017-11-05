Works underway for major sports precinct on Cap Coast

CIVIL works have started on a major infrastructure project on the Capricorn Coast that will benefit many community organisations.

The Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Precinct in Emu Park has continued to progress since its sod turn earlier this year, with construction of the amenities building and maintenance shed underway as well as civil works commencing.

This major $4.75 million partnership project has been jointly funded by Livingstone Shire Council, State and Federal Governments and the Emu Park Community Bendigo Bank, to provide an opportunity for the local community to participate in a range of structured physical activities, as well as active recreation.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the works underway are associated with the construction of stages 2, 3, and 4 of the project, which will see several components of the facility take shape; including two irrigated rectangular fields with full lighting, a multi-purpose amenities building complete with training, change and first-aid rooms, kiosk and storage facilities as well as an upgraded access road and car park.

Project site for construction of stages 2, 3 and 4 of the Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve

"This is a very exciting time for Emu Park as well as the wider community, and I must commend the Queensland and Australian Governments and Emu Park's Bendigo Bank for their unwavering support towards this vital project.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the community-focussed joint initiative would make a huge difference to the Capricorn Coast sporting community.

"I'm thrilled to see $1.5 million under the Get Playing Plus program contributed to this critical development, which will create many opportunities for the community to host large-scale sporting events here for generations to come," Mrs Lauga said.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with Emu Park Bendigo Bank Branch Manager Colleen Williams inspecting the site at Emu Parks Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Precinct this morning. Livingstone Shire Council

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said centralised multisport facilities like this help to deliver cost-effective solutions through integrated facilities, shared use of facilities, and multiple uses of space, all which increase participation in sport and active recreation.

"Once established, the Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve will provide innovative sport and active recreation outcomes for the local community, greater Capricorn Coast and broader region, and I'm extremely proud to see the Australian Government contribute $1.5 million under the Community Development Grant," Ms Landry said.

Architecture drawing of the amenitities building at Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Precinct in Emu Park Livingstone Shire Council

Emu Park Bendigo Bank Branch Manager Colleen Williams said the progress to date on the site was wonderful to see taking shape for the local community.

"So much has been done already in just four months and I know the community is abuzz with excitement about seeing this facility open next year, and it's a project we're so proud to be a part of," Mrs Williams said.

The project is on track to be completed in April 2018.

Aerial view of Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Precinct in Emu Park Livingstone Shire Council

PROJECT PROGRESS