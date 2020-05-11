Menu
Gracemere pump track.
Council News

Works well underway for region’s first pump track

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
11th May 2020 8:00 AM
WORK is underway at Gracemeres pump track which is estimated to support and create eight local jobs through the project.

The asphalt track will be more than 550 metres long, making it one of Queensland’s largest pump tracks suitable for beginners and advanced riders.

The looping trail system can be used by non-motorised bikes, scooters and skateboards.

The $500,000 track will be a first for the region and is expected to open in 2021.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke congratulated the Rockhampton Regional Council for getting on with the job of delivering the facility for the community.

Pump track to open at Cedric Archer Park
“Funded through $500,000 from the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland program, the Pump Track will provide both economic and health benefits for Gracemere and the entire region when it’s finished,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“It’s one of many local projects funded through Works for Queensland with the Rockhampton Regional Council having received more than $27.2 million across the first three rounds of the program.”

Rockhampton received $8.79 million in the third round of the state government program in May 2019.

Concept plan for the pump track at Cedric Archer Park, Gracemere.
Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said it was pleasing to see preparatory works starting on site.

“This is exactly the kind of project the Works for Queensland program is designed to help councils deliver, with the outcome not only creating jobs but also increasing liveability,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“The Council estimates eight local jobs will be created or supported through this project. Across the state, the Works for Queensland program has already created or supported more than 19,000 regional jobs so far.”

Gracemere pump track.
Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the track will give even more reason to love Gracemere’s Cedric Archer when it is complete.

“Right now when it feels that so much around us has come to a halt, it’s great to see projects underway for our community that give us something to look forward to, including the new pump track which will appeal to a wide range of age groups,” Mayor Strelow said.

“It is yet another wonderful result of the State Government’s Works for Queensland program which has helped us deliver some incredible improvements and additions to our Region, and it will of course be another giant tick of approval from our community when it opens.

“At the moment the works onsite consist of stormwater works, excavation and filling and we expect it will be completed early next year.”

See a flyover of the project here.

