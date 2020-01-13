Workshop pinned for riverfront home block

A MARINE workshop has been proposed to be constructed at 11 Emu Park Rd, Lakes Creek.

The application states it would be a boat and motor repair workshop with a 420m2 gross floor area.

The floor plan includes a front office, workshop, unisex bathroom, staffroom, kitchen and patio area with a mezzanine floor with a common area, office and bathroom and veranda.

Floor plan of the proposed marine workshop building.

The existing buildings on the premises will be used for storage or removed once construction is completed.

Proposed construction materials for the external walls and frame are steel and timber with a concrete floor and aluminium roof covering.

Renders of the proposed marine workshop building. It will be built above the Q100 flood line.

The renders note the structure would be built above the expected Q100 flood line (7.18m).

Three carparks would be constructed with one disabled carpark.

It would be built at the front of the block, closest to Emu Park Rd.

The block itself is 1,985m2 allotment with a wide 30 metre frontage to the Fitzroy River and Emu Park Rd on either side.

Proposed plans for a building at 11 Emu Park Rd, Lakes Creek, which will be a marine workshop

The application is for a development permit for building work.

It was submitted by Rebecca Doak of BAEL Building Design to Rockhampton Regional Council and is now being assessed by officers.