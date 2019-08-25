Workshops, entertainment and fabulous food at Culture Fest
Rockhampton's popular Cultural Festival returned this year with a new venue, new attractions and a new timeslot.
The event moved to the Riverside Precint and changed from the traditional Sunday daytime event to Saturday late afternoon / early evening.
Friends and families enjoyed displays, demonstrations, workshops, entertainment and, of course, some fabulous food for dinner time.
The day concluded with a Parade of Nations and lantern parade.