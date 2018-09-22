World awaits for CQ soccer teams after international comp

WORLD AT THEIR FEET: CQ Redbacks will be heading to the Joeys Mini World Cup in Hervey Bay for the first time next month.

FOOTBALL: IT'S the opportunity of a lifetime: playing on a national stage with a football trip to Germany up for grabs.

The Central Queensland Redbacks are a new team, keen to prove themselves against some of the country's best.

An open women's team consisting of nine players from Gracemere Redbacks, two from Bluebirds United, two from Nerimbera Magpies and one from Gladstone, will form the CQ Redbacks with other players across the region.

They will head down with an U15-17s boys team from Bluebirds United to the Joey's Mini World Cup next month. There, mixed boys and girls juniors and 15-years-and-over opens teams will compete. An U15s German side will also compete.

The cup will make its first appearance in Queensland at Hervey Bay, after previously being held in New South Wales over the years. There, they will battle it out from October 1-3, with a rest on the Thursday and the finals on the Friday.

"We're excited to give those players an opportunity to showcase their skills at a higher level and an opportunity to further their career,” CQ Redbacks coach Mitch Williams said. "There will be a few Queensland representatives in this team who have never been recognised for their achievements.

"Each time will be playing under the name of a country, our team will be as Germany.

"On the last night, 15 (opens women's) players will be nominated to go away on a four-week tour of Germany in 2019, with one player selected as Player of the Tournament given a fully paid- for trip.”

In Germany, the lucky recipients will participate in training camps with high level German coaches, sightsee and enjoy some German Premier League (Bundesliga) games.

"It will be a pretty exciting time,” Williams said.

"They'll have the opportunity to be noticed at a Bundesliga level while in Germany... selection for NPL and W-league sides would be great as well.

"I have no doubt they will [shine on the national stage].. there's a good array of talent through our boys and girls and it will be great for them to get down there and show what they can do.”

Williams also said he hopes the opportunity will help strengthen girls and women's soccer in the region to "where it once was”.

The local women's competition's third leading goal scorer, Holly Clarke, 16, said she was excited to keep playing after a successful season.

Her team, Gracemere Redbacks, were undefeated, and just missed out on a finals win against Frenchville.

"It's good to keep playing a bit longer and get together with the girls,” she said.

"It will be different to previous years and I'm excited to see what it's like.

"The Brisbane teams will probably be the ones to keep an eye on. They'll be pretty strong.

"My focus will be getting to know my team, with some girls from Gladstone and different clubs, learn how they play and build together as a team.”

Fellow Gracemere player, Kate Wards, 17, said an opportunity like this was "very important” regional players.

"It opens up opportunities for girls like us from Rockhampton and gives us an opportunity to play other teams across Australia,” she said.

"Most of our team has played together for a few years so we'll have a big advantage and will know our structure and how we play together.

"We have good communication, good ball game and are defensively strong.

"We have some attacking players from other Rockhampton teams so they're pretty strong and will hopefully come together good with our defence.”

CQ Redbacks team:

Kaycee Clarke

Holly Clarke

Mikaela Beckman

Rachael Beckman

Jessica McGrath

Sarah McGrath

Chloe Burke

Kate Ward

Olivia Rayner

Monika Lama

Eilish-Kay Hume

Mookie House

Nicole Trathen

Tegan Van Vegchel