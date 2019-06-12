World champion Irish dancers to touch down in Rocky

IRISH DANCE: A Taste of Ireland is told through Irish music and dance, which explores magical tales and storytelling.

IRISH DANCE: A Taste of Ireland is told through Irish music and dance, which explores magical tales and storytelling. Contributed

THIS year, Australian audiences have the chance to see world champion Irish dancers direct from the West End's Lord of the Dance, as A Taste of Ireland performs on stage, telling the tale of the world's most loved nation in one incredible live performance.

Told through Irish music and dance, A Taste of Ireland explores magical tales spanning generations of Irish storytelling and culture.

This world-class show features champion Irish dancers and musicians from around the globe performing unique music and dance that reflects pure Irish talent.

Irish Dance has come a long way since the inception of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.

Taste of Ireland

A Taste of Ireland takes the art form to the next level.

Transporting the audience to a time and place where tunes, taps and tradition were all part of the soul, A Taste of Ireland is the heart of Ireland.

Melodic Celtic flute, alongside raw and rhythmic guitar are complemented with heart-felt sounds of Ireland.

A Taste of Ireland will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton on Saturday. Milton Baar

Featuring a dynamic musical duo and impressive dancing rarely seen outside of the world championship stage, A Taste of Ireland was composed and choreographed in Dublin, and is quickly on its way to becoming the new frontier in Irish entertainment.

Created and produced by Pace Entertainment Group, the show will transport the audience to a time and place where tunes, taps and tradition showcase the very essence of celebrating the Irish spirit.

Ceili Moore performed the lead role opposite Michael Flatley in Lord Of The Dance on tour throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, South Africa and London's West End Palladium Theatre.

Her other dancing highlights include The Graham Norton Show, BBC Proms In The Park, Dancing Down Under and The Wiggles videos.

Ceili has returned to Australia and teamed up with her partner, choreographer and producer, Brent Pace to perform in A Taste of Ireland.

Brent was the lead principal in Gaelforce Dance and Rhythms of Ireland, a world medallist and six-time national champion.

A Taste of Ireland will appear at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton on Saturday from 8pm.

Phone (07)49274111 for tickets and additional information.