World Championships the next stop for Rocky woman

FIERCE COMPETITION: Kellii Blanchfield (4th from left) stands with the other body builders in Singapore.

STEPPING onto the World Fitness Federation Universe (WFF) stage in Singapore, Rocky local Kelli Blanchfield was proud to be one of the oldest woman competitors there.

The 42-year-old said it proved that despite her age, she could achieve anything she wanted too if she worked hard enough.

PROUD AUSSIE: Kelli flys the flag for Australia as she takes home third place in the international competition. Contributed

Kelli is muscling her way to body success

Kelli's dedication paid off as she beat off tough international competition to take home third place as a figure competitor in the 55 to 60kg weight class.

The Ergon Energy stakeholder engagement advisor has now been invited to compete at the WFF World Championships in California later this year.

"It was an amazing experience and opportunity for me at my first international body building comp and has definitely made me hungry for more of these world competitions,” Kelli said.

WINNER WINNER: Kelli Blanchfield takes home third place at the international WFF Universe comp. Contributed

"This was my eleventh body building comp but only my second as a figure competitor and I am loving the change of category.”

Kelli, who has her food preparation down to a science, said all of the hard days were worth the reward.

"Sometimes it feels like the eating is the hardest part of my prep as I need to stay disciplined, even on special occasions,” she said.

Travelling with her Alpha Flex International team, she said the food preparation didn't get any easier once overseas.

TEAM WORK: Travelling with her Alpha Flex International team, Kelli (bottom right) said the food prep didn't get any easier once overseas. Contributed

"It was pretty tough having to buy our fresh food over there and cook in our room and manage the best we could leading into the comp, but we supported and helped each other in so many ways,” Kelli said.

"The part of this sport that I really love is the team spirit, even though it's an individual sport I have an amazing support team as well as my beautiful friends and family.

"So to come away from this international competition with a high ranking is such an awesome reward for all the tough hours I have put into my gym sessions and meal preps.”

BODY BUILDER: Kelli shows off her hard work on stage in Singapore. Contributed

Kelli, who is now back home and back in the gym, said the whole experience still felt like a dream.

"I am still pinching myself that this happened, it was a very surreal feeling sitting over in a beautiful country like Singapore and enjoying the scenery knowing I was there to compete in a sport I loved so much,” she said.

"I found myself being one of the oldest women on stage which made me feel proud that despite my age, I can still achieve anything I want to if I work hard enough and dedicate myself to my goals.”