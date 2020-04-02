'World class' new Toowoomba hospital plans revealed

PLANS for a "world class hospital" on the site of the Baillie Henderson campus have been released for public feedback.

Combining the site's heritage with modern technologies like artificial intelligence, genomics, robots, and more, Darling Downs Health chair Mike Horan said the Toowoomba Hospital Redevelopment Project was a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to future-proof the region's healthcare offering.

Originally, $9 million was set aside for a detailed business case, with a further $1 million added to develop it further.

Toowoomba Hospital master plan at the Baillie Henderson site. Contributed

Mr Horan said the business case had 18 months of work behind it and was due to go before the board of Building Queensland in August.

"Our main target has been to have a world-class hospital in the clinical sense, something that is based on future needs, particularly with the technology and changing trends," he said.

Under the plans, heritage buildings will be refurbished and repurposed, while a newly-built main acute hospital will become home to most of Toowoomba Hospital's health services.

Also on the plans are a Cancer Care Centre, and an acute mental health building, while dedicated spaces for Automated Guided Vehicles have been included throughout the hospital's design to allow robotic vehicles to help deliver goods around the hospital.

There is also provision for research, education, commercial and community spaces and services in the plans.

It's all set among the treed surrounds of the 75ha Baillie Henderson site.

"If approved, it will be one of the biggest projects that has been (built) in this area for some time," Mr Horan said.

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise health general manager Jaden Frame said the project had the ability to generate 4000 jobs for the region.

"This project not only is keeping up with the demand for health services as Toowoomba's population grows but will also create localised treatment for conditions requiring health services that are not currently offered at Toowoomba Hospital."

Mr Horan said he was proud of the work done on the business case and plans so far, and he was looking forward to the public being able to have their say as part of the finalisation of the project's business case.

To check out the plans or offer feedback, head here.