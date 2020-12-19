World-class trails open at Mount Morgan

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Jake Keleher says the new trails at Mount Morgan will complement the existing networks at First Turkey and Seeonee Park.

MORE than 20km of world-class trails at Mt Morgan will further enhance the Rockhampton region’s reputation as a mountain biking destination, according to Jake Keleher.

The Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president attended yesterday’s official opening of the trails, which surround the town’s No.7 Dam.

The trails network was one of the key projects identified in Rockhampton Regional Council’s Advancing Mount Morgan strategy, and the $620,000 project was funded by the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland Program.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said the trails would be a fantastic tourist drawcard, as well as a favourite for locals.

Keleher agreed, saying the network would complement the existing 35km of trails at First Turkey and the 12km at Seeonee Park.

“It’s great to have another location,” he said. “It really adds to the appeal of coming to the region to ride mountain bikes.

“We get a lot of riders here, whether they’re just passing through or coming to Rockhampton specifically to ride, and the feedback we get from them is the tracks here and the facilities are exceptional, and some of the best in Queensland, if not Australia.

“The Mt Morgan network opens up opportunities for them to spend longer in the region now they have an extra 20-25km of trails to ride.

“We’ve got some social rides happening this weekend to give the tracks a full test and get lots of bikes and lots of bodies out there.

“We’ll try to do those probably monthly, if not every six to eight weeks over the next year or so, plus look to having some events or races up there if the calendar allows.”

Collaboration was done with Gangulu elders and local mountain bikers to name the five trails, which reference different aspects of Mount Morgan.

The five trails are:

The Gangulu Trail

o Named after the traditional owners of the land.

o Offers riders XC (cross country) riding for those that like an epic long distance ride, and features great vistas of the Dam from the eastern side.

The Bungoona Trail

o Bungoona is the Gangulu name for where Mount Morgan was built.

o Offers views of Mount Morgan and spectacular views of the dam, with a nice climb and downhill section offering drops, jumps and a few gaps.

Miners’ Mercy

o Acknowledges the mining background of Mount Morgan.

o Like the Gangulu Trail, Miners’ Mercy offers riders XC (cross country) riding for those who like an epic long distance ride, and features great vistas of the dam from the eastern side.

Mundagarra

o Named after the Gangulu creation spirit which created the Dee River.

o Features a steep long climb that rewards riders with a flowy descent, packed with berms and jumps.

Cutter’s Run

o Connects mining history, Morgan Street and the mountain bike trails.

o Offers a clear view of the mine stack on the climb up, and on the way down is a flowy trail made for speed with a few obstacles in-between.