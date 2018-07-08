Hiddink: Arnie’s ready for Roos now

GUUS Hiddink says Graham Arnold's A-League experience has him better equipped for Socceroos job than 12 years ago, when he handed over the reins to the Aussie post Germany.

Having watched Arnold's evolution from afar, Hiddink says his former assistant has ironed out some "rough" creases, as the former Socceroo again prepares to fill big shoes, after Bert van Marwijk impressed the players with his diligence and tactical nous in his brief but positive stint in Russia.

Hiddink's fleeting effect was more profound, with the drought-breaking qualifying win over Uruguay backed up by the Socceroos advancing from the group - which remains the only time Australia's made the last 16 in five attempts.

Arnold was appointed interim coach in 2007, but moved back into the assistant's seat under Pim Verbeek after a quarter-final Asian Cup exit

Hiddink said Arnold's experience at Central Coast and Sydney FC, where he won two titles and three minor premierships, rounds out a strong apprenticeship.

A hairier Arnold with Guus Hiddink at the 2006 World Cup.

"Yeah, he's more prepared. He's got some good (A-League) successes,'' he said.

"I'm glad he's taking over, he knows the situation and he's developed himself to be very professional. I took him when I started because he knew Australia and I knew him.

"At that time he was also professional and he already the view on how to play and how to handle football, but there were also little rough sides. Arnie was Arnie at the time and. Nice rough sides, I liked it very much.

Arnold has tasted highs and lows with Sydney FC. (Toby Zerna)

"Now he has the experience of handling and dealing and managing a team, which I admire and respect. I'm still in contact with him every now and then."

The "rough sides" was brilliantly depicted in the November 16 documentary, revealing how Hiddink had words with Arnold after catching him chewing gum on the big screen, labelling him "Mr Ed".

"Those little things I loved very much. I said 'Arnie the camera is on you'. And he says 'OK, OK','' Hiddink said.

How Arnold will take the Socceroos on will be fascinating. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

The Dutchman said the emergence of his Germany 2006 players Harry Kewell, Tony Popovic and John Aloisi was vital for Australian soccer, and hoped more would follow

"I've heard all the stories about the players coaching, Popa, Aloisi, Harry, which is very good. They have experience of making decisions,'' he said.

"It's nice, it's a contribution to the development of young players when those kind of (ex) players are at the helm of a team.

"It's a huge advantage for a club or the federation having these guys. I wish them all the best in their careers.

If only Arnie could call on this kind of quality. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

"I've met some old players from the Russian team who are coaching now as well and they said to me 'ooh, I have to make some decisions which are difficult. Who do I put on the bench, what is the consequence'.

"Now they are faced with the same problems. I said to them now you understand what a coach has to go through to make these decisions.

"That's the same now with Popa, Harry Kewell, et cetera.

"I had this problem with the Socceroos, big problem. I had a quality team, who do I put in the first 11, I had quality on the bench.

"Remember I started Harry on the bench against Uruguay, Timmy (Cahill) against Japan. It was very difficult."