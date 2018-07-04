Anything is possible for England’s Kane gang

THE symbolism of "Football's Coming Home" blearing on the Spartak Stadium speaker at the final whistle would not have been lost on England manager Gareth Southgate.

A favourable 2018 World Cup trail has been blazed for his team, but England know better than anyone how fine those sudden-death margins can be.

England's 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Colombia exorcised some spot kick demons and marked the coming of age of this new Harry Kane-led generation.

A winnable quarter-final clash awaits with Sweden, who upset Switzerland 1-0, with the winner to take on Croatia or Russia in the semi-finals.

England's courage in picking themselves up after conceding a gut-wrenching 93rd minute equaliser via towering Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, and overcoming Jordan Henderson's penalty miss suggest maturity beyond their collectively youthful years.

Kane, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and substitute Eric Dier were the shoot-out heroes as England fans feared the worst after penalty losses in 1990, 1998 and 2006.

This 2018 crop is evoking similar sentiments to Euro '96, when the nation went bonkers to the backdrop of "Football's Coming Home", amid optimism fuelled by full stadiums and an exciting, attacking young team featuring Alan Shearer, Steve McManaman, Jamie Redknapp and the mercurial Paul Gascoigne.

But joy - including a quarter-final shoot-out win over Spain - was overridden by despair as Southgate's missed penalty gifted a win to arch enemy Germany.

Moscow was part revenge for Southgate, who doesn't like digging up old wounds.

Missing penalties is no disgrace - Chris Waddle, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Stuart Pearce are among England greats to have fluffed their lines, with Lionel Messi and Luka Modric missing in Russia.

Winning them, especially after such a poor record, could turbo-charge this emerging team after cool-as-ice captain Kane stepped up to take England's first in the shoot-out, having already planted one in normal time past David Ospina, before his teammates held their nerve.

The significance of the win, confidence gained and lifting of the Three Lions curse can't be overstated as they prepare for more - hopefully three in Southgate's eyes - sudden-death encounters in Russia.