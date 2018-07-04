Menu
Jordan Pickford stretches to produces a save of the utmost quality. Picture: AP.
Soccer

WC Wrap: Good things come in small packages

4th Jul 2018 11:37 AM

THE research paid off for Jordan Pickford.

When Carlos Bacca stepped up to take Colombia's fifth and final penalty, the England goalkeeper knew he was likely to shoot to the left.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper, in just his seventh England appearance, trusted his research and leaped.

He shot his left arm up to paw away Bacca's high shot. The save gave England's Eric Dier a chance to win the shootout, and he converted.

"I did a whole bunch of research," Pickford said.

"(Radamel) Falcao is the only one who didn't go his way. I don't care if I'm not the biggest keeper in the world. I have the power and agility."

Pickford only emerged as a leading Premier League keeper last year and made his debut for England in November. But he has rapidly become part of Gareth Southgate's new generation of English talent.

At 6 foot 1 inch (1.85 metres), Pickford is small for a World Cup goalkeeper.

"A top-class save. I'm surprised he could reach it, given his height," Southgate said of the save from Bacca's penalty.

"His athleticism around goal is excellent and again he executed the planning in the penalty shootout. We'd studied all their penalty takers.

"Great credit to a collective of staff and him for taking on that information and preparing in the right way. You don't always get what you deserve in life, but I think tonight we did."

