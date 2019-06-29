World Cup know-how crucial, says Lehmann

Ryan Harris and Darren Lehmann at a function at Pier 33 in Mooloolaba.

CRICKET: Former national coach Darren Lehmann says experienced stocks will have Australia in good stead come the pointy end of the World Cup.

Lehmann was on the Sunshine Coast yesterday alongside fast bowling great Ryan Harris and batting powerhouse Chris Lynn for a special function at Pier 33.

Australia are poised to enter the semi-finals of the tournament in England with 2015 championship players David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in the ranks.

While the squad are relishing solid form, Lehmann expected the talents and know-how of their previous Cup-winning players to prove a major boost.

"I'm really impressed and I think they're playing really well and they're starting to come together at the right time,” Lehmann told the Daily.

"The greatest thing is they've got five or six blokes that have played world cup finals before so that gives them a good experience base because it's cut-throat now.

"They've made the semis and now it's the case of making sure they play two good games (in the lead up).”

Of the experienced heads in the squad Lehmann said he was most excited by the efforts of Warner, Smith and Finch.

"They have been unbelievable for them,” he said.

"The bowling has been good but I just think they have played (great) and are peaking at the right time.”

He was confident Australia could lay some strong foundations in their final round robin games ahead of their semi-final clash.

"They're in good form and they're well-drilled and playing well so I can't see why they shouldn't do it,” he said.

With the solid form across the Australian squad at the World Cup Lehmann said it would be "interesting times” when looking to select an Ashes side next month.

He enjoyed his visit to the Coast yesterday.

"It's always good to come up and have a good day out on the water and speak to people and have a bit of fun,” he said.