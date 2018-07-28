Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg (pictured) and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty.
60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg (pictured) and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty. 60 Minutes
Crime

World exclusive interview with family of triple axe murderer

Chloe Lyons
by
27th Jul 2018 3:24 PM

IN AN exclusive 60 Minutes interview, the girlfriend and aunt of a former Coast man who savagely killed his family with an axe will protest his innocence.

Henri van Breda, 23, was convicted by trial of murdering his mother, father and brother in a golf estate in Cape Town, South Africa.

His sister was the only survivor of the vicious 2015 attack.

 

60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty.
60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty. 60 Minutes

In June 2018, van Breda was ordered to serve a life sentence for each murder, 15 years for attempting to kill his sister and 12 months for perverting the course of justice.

During the trial, van Breda gave evidence his family was attacked by an intruder.

60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes has been given access to the van Breda murder files.

She will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg and his aunt Leenta Nell, who both believe van Breda isn't guilty.

Liz Hayes' world exclusive story will be broadcast on 60 Minutes this Sunday on Channel 9.

60 minutes cape town golf estate henri van breda south africa triple axe murder
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ted Price's big dream for the city he loved

    premium_icon Ted Price's big dream for the city he loved

    News "It was a pipe dream but he loved this area so much. His dreams were huge.”

    Boundary dispute: minister has 'met with both mayors'

    premium_icon Boundary dispute: minister has 'met with both mayors'

    Council News Future of Rockhampton and Livingstone fringe suburbs still undecided

    CQ legatee is making lives a whole lot brighter

    CQ legatee is making lives a whole lot brighter

    News JAYMIE King's mission is to give her clients the best possible care

    Coast triathlon atmosphere like spoonful of good medicine

    premium_icon Coast triathlon atmosphere like spoonful of good medicine

    Sport Yeppoon competitor sings praises of annual sporting festival

    Local Partners