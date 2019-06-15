World-famous songstress has her sights set on Rockhampton

Chart-topper Toni Childs will arrive in Rockhampton later this month.

World-famous songstress coming

MUSIC lovers will be excited to hear chart-topper Toni Childs will arrive in Rockhampton later this month.

She will bring her Retrospective Australian Tour (a celebration of 30 years in the music industry) to Rockhampton on June 26 at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Mark Vincent as Mario Lanza

AUSTRALIAN tenor, Mark Vincent will pay homage to legendary performer, Mario Lanza at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton on Saturday, August 17.

Vincent has released nine consecutive number one ARIA Classical Crossover albums since he first hit the airwaves.

For more information on his performance, visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

Landed on the map

YEPPOON-based artist, Jet James' (pictured) art gallery has reached national status after it was recently added to the popular tourism website, Trip Advisor. Well Done, Jet.

Nollsie returns to Rocky

CENTRAL Queensland fans were over the moon when they had the opportunity to get up close and personal with Aussie pop star Shannon Noll (pictured) at his recent Rockhampton Show performance on Wednesday.

He performed his greatest hits and new material at the Rockhampton Showgrounds arena stage on Wednesday night.