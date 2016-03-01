Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Canadian company behind the Toowoomba project has partnered with UQ for an 18-month research project.
The Canadian company behind the Toowoomba project has partnered with UQ for an 18-month research project.
News

World first cannabis research a 'game-changer' for city

Anton Rose
by
6th Mar 2019 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE company behind a proposed $500 million medicinal cannabis farm in Wellcamp has partnered with the University of Queensland for a major research project.

Vancouver-based Asterion Cannabis said the 18-month program will look at elite selections of cannabis plants to enable high volume and uniform plant cultivation to serve a growing demand for medicinal cannabis products.

When built, the facility on Toowoomba's outskirts will be the biggest medicinal cannabis farm in the world, churning out more than 500,000kg of product a year.

The company previously told The Chronicle it plans to export the Wellcamp-grown cannabis to North America and Europe, though would not rule out selling in Australia down the track.

Asterion chairman and CEO Stephen Van Deventer called the research program a "game-changer" and president Paget Hargeaves claimed the program would help implement the company's plans at Wellcamp.

"We look forward to this world-leading research now commencing and to applying its results and outcomes within Asterion's proposed advanced cultivation, research and processing facility," Mr Hargreaves said.

Anton Rose
asterion cannabis canada cannabis cannabis farm medicinal cannabis news toowoomba wellcamp
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Iconic CBD property sells before auction for a Giddy price

    premium_icon Iconic CBD property sells before auction for a Giddy price

    News A Sydney-based investor made an unconditional cash offer once he became aware the property was going to auction

    Doctors call for drastic action as dental decay soars

    premium_icon Doctors call for drastic action as dental decay soars

    Health Queensland councils need water fluoridation says state’s top doc

    CQ's most inspirational woman announced at ladies lunch

    premium_icon CQ's most inspirational woman announced at ladies lunch

    News Shortlist of wonderful candidates give back to the local community

    Mountain bike trails to become tourism driver for CQ town

    premium_icon Mountain bike trails to become tourism driver for CQ town

    Council News Plus the Fireclay Caverns are even closer to re-opening