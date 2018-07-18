World-first surf lake nearly ready to roll out waves in CQ

The most recent artists impression of the new wave pool.

SURF Lakes newest project, a demonstration model wave pool on Rockhampton Road opposite Baga is almost ready to roll out the waves and CEO Aaron Trevis couldn't be more excited as he and his team get set to present it to the world.

Mr Trevis confirmed the full-scale demonstration wave pool on the private property near the former Jim Crow, will run its first test waves sometime in September.

"The site is obviously still under construction but we already have a swag of people wanting to be on site for the first testing,” Mr Travis said.

"Initially we will do a private testing and will have a professional film crew on-site to record the results.

"We understand everyone would love to be there to witness what we expect to be a world first but we are asking everyone to be patient while we complete the final stages of the construction and fine tune any kinks we may come across.

"This is very much a construction site so before we can do an open day we first need to discuss the legalities around that with Livingstone Shire Council.”

When complete, the man-made surfing waves are expected to provide 8 different breaks at any time for each swell with swells rolling out in succession to cater to 40 surfers per each set of waves.

Barton Lynch, Mark Occhilupo and his son Jay join surf Lakes CEO Aaron Trevis on an early site inspection of works.

With the hope of 2,400 rides per hour for the commercial models, Surf Lakes are aiming to live by their motto 'Everyone Gets a Break.'

Mr Trevis said the project has gathered worldwide interest with over 100 enquiries from 20 different countries.

"We have already secured initial agreements with 2 groups, one from America and 1 in Asia,” he said.

"Once up and operational, this facility will help to create a destination where people are encouraged to stay and play.

Surf Lakes development. Impressive from the air for sure. The wave Tower device is visible from the road at the moment.

"In the future, we would love to see it open to the public as a commercial operation but of course, there are a lot of legalities to address first such as applications to the local council.

"Should those applications be approved, we will work with local businesses to create a destination package so people can enjoy everything the area has to offer.

"I know people are keen to see this happen and their excitement is valid, but I must reiterate that opening to the public is a long way off, if at all.

"Currently our priority is to utilize the facility as a demonstration model.”

Surf Lakes have been diligent in utilizing local trades throughout the construction of the new demonstration wave pool including fabricators, labourers and earthmovers.

Mr Trevis said the team are passionate about working with local business from construction through to other tourism operators and small businesses if and when the facility is eventually opened as a commercial entity.