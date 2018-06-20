World Fusion at Byfield

BYFIELD Store will play host to world fusion guitarist Bart Stenhouse and renowned Indian tabla player Surojata Roy on Friday June 22 from 6.30pm.

The gig is part of Bart's second Australian road tour for 2018 and boasts being a night of North Indian and Flamenco- inspired world fusion.

They will kick things off with shows across central Queensland before heading south along the East Coast and make their way down to Melbourne.

The two international artists will perform 14 shows in total across the country.

Bart Stenhouse has been an active player on jazz and world music scenes in southeast Queensland, Northern NSW and abroad.

His playing and compositions take root from his love of various world music styles including Spanish flamenco, jazz, North Indian classical, Western classical, folk/roots and blues.

A multi-instrumentalist, he performs live on a myriad of instruments including a variety of guitars, electric mandolin and electric double bass.

Surojato Roy is a percussionist specialising in tabla from Calcutta. The son of an Indian classical vocalist and a violinist, Surojato was introduced to playing at an early age.

Later he became the youngest Ganda-Bandh-student of renowned tabla maestro Pandit Shankar Ghosh and has been his disciple for the past 18 years. He also plays pakhwaj, darbouka, djembe, cajon and khanjira among other percussion instruments. Tickets for the Bart Stenhouse and Surojata Roy gig are $20 per person and available from www.bartstenhouse.com

/events.