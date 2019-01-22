Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Bolt points out that our recent run of deficits means we have no defence against a recession.
Andrew Bolt points out that our recent run of deficits means we have no defence against a recession. Mark Rogers
Opinion

Bolt calls Australia a 'sitting duck' as world economy slows

by Andrew Bolt
22nd Jan 2019 9:37 AM

Australia may pay for racking up a decade of deficits, leaving the Federal Government with no money to cushion the blow of a recession: 

The International Monetary Fund has sounded a warning that the world is at risk of a sharp downturn, as the global ­economy slows faster than ­expected amid trade conflicts and rising debts.

China yesterday reported that 2018 had brought its slowest economic growth in almost 30 years of 6.6 per cent, highlighting a key IMF concern, that China's slowdown was deeper than expected.

It could actually be worse than we're told:

Economists expect China's official GDP growth to slow to as low as 6 per cent this year, although many argue the official figures were not to be trusted and true growth could be as low as 4 per cent. 

And Australia will suffer worse than most as China slows:

In 2017-18, China was by far Australia's largest trading partner, contributing $194.6 billion worth of imports and exports. This was more than the combined value of trade with Japan and the United States ($147.8 billion).

Which makes our politicians seem even more reckless in having loaded us with debt over the past decade, leaving them with little money for stimulus spending if the economy tanks:

Net debt
Net debt

More Stories

andrew bolt economy imf opinion world bank world economy

Top Stories

    Labor’s $1b boost to fuel Queensland jobs boom

    premium_icon Labor’s $1b boost to fuel Queensland jobs boom

    Business Australia’s hydrogen ­export industry would be opened up under an audacious $1 billion Labor plan intended to revive the fortunes of central Queensland.

    SuperCoach NRL study guide: Broncos

    premium_icon SuperCoach NRL study guide: Broncos

    Rugby League NRL SuperCoach 2019 team study guide: Brisbane Broncos.

    Clermont anticipates good prices after summer rains

    premium_icon Clermont anticipates good prices after summer rains

    Rural Summer rain has farmers' hopes up for the first Clermont Cattle Sale

    Former miner racks up 20 charge crime spree in three months

    premium_icon Former miner racks up 20 charge crime spree in three months

    Crime A failed relationship triggers meth-fuelled downward spiral.