World reacts to F1 driver market madness

The F1 grid is looking a lot different to how it did a couple of days ago with three huge announcements in a massive week.

The F1 world is looking a whole lot different as dominoes have tumbled on a massive day of moves in the sport.

While the script played out as expected with Daniel Ricciardo announcing a move from Renault to McLaren before Carlos Sainz Jr. was revealed to be going from McLaren to Ferrari, it's a massive confirmation that has the F1 world desperate for the 2021 season.

With Ricciardo joining young gun Lando Norris at a team that came on leaps and bounds in 2019, and 25-year-old Sainz going into one of the most covets seats in the sport alongside golden boy Charles Leclerc, they are exciting moves.

Here's how the world saw the twin announcements.

SAINZ TO FERRARI

An open seat at Ferrari was always going to be a hot commodity and Sainz has definitely benefited from a stunning season in 2019.

Consistent throughout the season, he finished sixth overall, including third at the Brazilian Grand Prix, McLaren's first podium since 2014.

It was also Sainz's first podium in 101 races but his driving had been exceptional to make McLaren the "best of the rest", a long way ahead of Renault in fifth.

"I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team," Sainz said.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto added: "We've embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past.

"We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves."

The Sky Sports commentators spoke after the announcement with David Croft's belief that the Spaniard will suit the prancing horse better than Ricciardo.

"He's (Sainz) a very mature, very accomplished, very proficient driver," Croft said. "If you want to go for someone who is going to be there to win races if Leclerc has a bad day, then Sainz is that man. He will win multiple races because he is talented enough to do so.

"He suits that Ferrari mould more than Daniel Ricciardo, who is a bit more of a free spirit."

At 30, Ricciardo is one of the older driver's on the grid and has continue to say he wants to be world champion before his retirement. But it may have been an issue as Leclerc appeared to overtake the number one driver position last year with two wins and seven pole positions last season.

But despite coming into the team as the second driver, fans believe Sainz could potentially threaten Leclerc's position while others think it's a stopgap until Mick Schumcacher forces his way into F1.

Carlos Sainz will be a serious championship canditate in 2021 and 2022. — Simon Weigang (@CRGSimon) May 14, 2020

But iNews chief sports correspondent Kevin Garside believes the move heading back to the Schumacher days of clause to play second fiddle.

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan revealed recently that there was "a clause there that they always had to play second-fiddle" to Schumacher.

"With the departure of Sebastian Vettel and the impending arrival of Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari have returned to the Michael Schumacher model," Garside wrote. "Winning is hard enough in Formula One without the added complication of unrequited ambition. No matter how he dresses this up, Sainz is coming to the Ferrari party as Charles Leclerc's plus one."

RICCIARDO TO MCLAREN

Setting up arguably the most fun pairing on the grid, fans are excited about the prospect of Ricciardo and Norris.

It's a prospect that has fans salivating over the line up with the pair already sharing plenty of laughs and proving to be two of the more popular drivers with their antics.

The pair have been trolling and teasing each other since Norris joined Formula One last season.

This included a press conference last season when Ricciardo left Norris crying tears of laughter when the 30-year-old Aussie asked him if he had "any pubes yet".

But Brundle believes while Ricciardo could have been a fit for Ferrari as well, he just needed to move on from Renault.

"Daniel has parked himself at Renault and I don't feel he's ever really looked happy there. It hasn't fitted," he said. "I don't think it's what he wanted, he took a bit of flak for it, and he would be a perfect fit for Ferrari as well I believe. I'm sure they've considered all options.

"But, equally, a McLaren with a Mercedes engine for 2021, they'll make him feel loved there, they'll make him feel important, and he's still got it. He's got the speed, he's got the race craft, he's very experienced.

"Ricciardo will be an asset to any team in Formula 1 - any team."

Croft believes Ricciardo should have gone earlier, when McLaren CEO Zak Brown offered him a contract before he went to Renault.

The pairing also has the world eager to watch the partnership blossom.

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde immediately put his hand up to be the third driver as fans welcomed Ricciardo's move.

Norris & Ricciardo as a drivers duo. @McLarenF1, about that third seat... please. — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) May 14, 2020

Originally published as World reacts to F1 driver market madness

Danny won't be a #2, which is what Ferrari want because Leclerc is the clear #1 now. Sainz is a safe pair of hands until Mick Schumacher's old enough. He's their new Massa, basically. — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) May 14, 2020

For the first time in years, I am legit excited about the F1 driver line ups for next year and it's 100% because I watched the Drive to Survive Netflix series. Sainz to Ferrari and McLaren making a bid for Ricciardo is legit exciting. — Charlotte McEleny (@charlottemc) May 14, 2020

Lando and Ricciardo are the personality dream team. I am all in for McLaren’s 2021 season. https://t.co/2Y01wgzXtC — Nich Richardson (@NichBoy) May 14, 2020

Ricciardo and Norris as a partnership is gonna be AWESOME https://t.co/NhJK9Xi5uM — Emily Benammar (@EmilyBenammar) May 14, 2020

So, How will this all play out?? Sainz and Leclerc and Norris and Ricciardo - that’s some pretty fierce teams. #F1 2021 looks awesome. @bbcf1 — Jennie Gow (@JennieGow) May 14, 2020

Now that Ferrari-McLaren dominoes are in place... unless Ricciardo signed up with McLaren before they parted with Vettel, he is a major miss for the Scuderia.



Leclerc + Ricciardo + half decent car would have been among the top two pairings on the grid! #F1 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 14, 2020