World reacts to Sydney stabbing

The world's media has reported on the bravery of bystanders who helped restrain a man in Sydney's CBD after stabbing multiple people.

The Washington Post published a piece entitled "'Significantly brave' bystanders use chairs and a milk crate to trap man on stabbing rampage in Sydney".

The Post used a quote from NSW Police Superintendent Gavin Wood praising those who subdued the stabbing suspect, Mert Ney, before he could hurt anyone else.

"A bystander, armed only with a wooden chair, jumped into action. Others quickly helped. Soon, the civilians subdued the attacker, pinning him to the pavement with chairs and a milk crate until police arrived," the Post reported.

RELATED: ACCUSED WAS LET OFF WEAPON CHARGE

RELATED: BEREJIKLIAN WON'T CUT SHORT HER TRIP

L-R Alex Roberts, Lee Cuthbert and Paul O'Shaughnessy helped restrain the attacker. Picture: Toby Zerna

The Express in the UK hailed the actions of the men with a headline, British heroes from Manchester take down knifeman on rampage.

"Lee Cuthbert, Paul O'Shaughnessy and Luke O'Shaughnessy, all from Manchester, were working in the area when they heard the man attempting to stab several people outside.

They chased him down the street to grab the suspect and stop him in his tracks, but they do not want to be hailed as heroes," Express reported proudly.

How Express in the UK reported the Sydney stabbing. Picture: Express

Fox News also led with the three heroes but their headline took a slightly different angle, reporting how Ney yelled 'Allahu Akbar' as he was pinned to the ground.

'Sydney stabbing suspect telling 'Allabu akbar' pinned to ground by bystanders with milk crate', their headline read.

The attack by Ney, who is reported to be mentally ill, is not being investigated as a terrorist act.

Mert Ney being detained by police in Sydney. Picture: AAP

CNN, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian all reported on the incident as well but world leaders have been seemingly quiet on commenting on the attack, most likely because of the circumstances regarding Ney's mental wellbeing and the fact that police say he was not affiliated with any terror groups.