World-travelled boat makes way to the Fitzroy River

Brett Coombes with his 72ft boat, the Brettlin II, moored on the Fitzroy River. He has sailed through the coast of the Coral Sea and says the Keppel Islands are just as beautiful. Vanessa Jarrett

IT HAS been around the world six times and now it is parked in the Fitzroy River.

Emu Park man Brett Coombes is the proud of owner of 72ft, 250 horse power boat, Bretlin II.

Mr Coombes bought the boat 18 months, bringing it from Darwin to Rockhampton.

It motored along quite well in the long journey sitting around 11 knots.

From Darwin to Cairns it was smooth sailing but they got into quite big storms around Townsville and Mackay.

It wasn't the first time the boat has seen some unfavourable weather.

Mr Coombes was speaking with a previous owner who told him they went from Adelaide to France and got into two cyclones.

They faced 250km/h winds and put up seven sets of sails as they feared for their life.

The boat made plenty of trips to France and also Adelaide to London.

In a previous life, it was a charter boat called "Lazy Bones” who sailed around the Malaysian Islands.

The 35 year-old boat "doesn't draw too much only 1.5 metres because it is a twin keeler” which allows it to sit straight on the sand.

Mr Coombes has just spent some money with a new shaft, new prop, did welding work and a new coat of paint.

Unfortunately he doesn't have much time to spend on the boat as he has a job as a fitter in Cape York where he takes a road train up full of supplies for eight to nine months of the year.

But in the trips he has taken, Mr Coombes said the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region is incomparable.

He said Fitzroy River has plenty of advantages with it's calm and smooth water.

It does however take about two hours to get out to the mouth of the river which is about 20km, and is shallow in some parts so you need to know where you are going.

"There is definitely some very lovely places along the coast and the Coral Sea but we have some of the best island here with Keppel,” he siad.

"I have been through Whitsundays but Keppel is just as nice.

"The river has it's good days too.

And he couldn't fault the Fitzroy Motor Boat Club for their camaraderie and great facilities.